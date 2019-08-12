Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I am a public speaker, influencer and content creator for my own personal brand All Natural G and my social media marketing company Gaining Visuals. Where I share and host events about the importance of marketing yourself online. I also work at Bars and Recreation as the Social Media Coordinator. My role is so unique because Bars and Recreation has four activity bars that are all “something and drinking.” AXE MKE, an axe throwing bar and drinking. Nine Below , a makers mini golf tavern where you can make your own mini golf course and play located underneath Beans and Barley. Splash Studio, a painting bar with a FULL bar. The newest bar of our company is NorthSouth Club which opened up Saturday Aug 3rd which is deck shuffleboard and axe throwing. It’s so fun because the content is never boring and the people are always smiling. No matter which role I have, my day is filled with creating content for people to enjoy.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

I love that everyone in Milwaukee has a vision of how to better the community and leave their legacy. A lot of people I’ve met from other areas don’t have that hometown pride like Milwaukeeans have. The creatives in this town are such a large part of the community and people are waiting to collaborate with the next person. I think that’s what makes Milwaukee so special everyone knows someone you know.

What is something that is missing from our community that you would love to see implemented?

I would love to see more push to support person of color artists in the community. The art community can be saturated with the same artists, opening up the space for more people of color can uplift the younger generation to create work and share it from people who look like them.

I see Milwaukee growing into the city to visit and grow your business. We are now becoming one of the go to places for entrepreneurs, creatives, and talented individuals. I also see Milwaukee trying to push hard against the separation and segregation within the community by having more diversity.

If you could create one thing in Milwaukee, what would it be?

More spaces for 16-20 year olds! It’s hard for that age range to have somewhere to go past 9 p.m. So making more all ages events on various nights to have a positive place to exist will not only create a safe environment for them, but also a fun one.

What is your biggest hope for this city?

I hope that the community involvement extends pass downtown and into the actual communities of Milwaukee. And that people learn how to be an ally to their fellow peer. I hope that we don’t ignore the problems that the community faces everyday such as poverty, discrimination, and ignorance to other cultures, and people take the time to educate themselves on how to help the community.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

Milwaukee Underwear bike ride! Not only is it pushing body positivity and fitness, they also are trying help raise awareness about the homeless youth and ask that others donate clothes to help support them. It’s super fun and weird but different, like everything in Milwaukee.

What’s your favorite hidden gem or secret fact about the city?

MIAD’s Innovation Center! Businesses are constantly looking for students to collaborate with on projects as well as work for their company. The Innovation center is run by Drew Maxwell and he bridges the gap for people interested in the future of technology and creativity.