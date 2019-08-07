Get Two Free Tickets to Irish Fest

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The world’s largest celebration of Celtic music and culture is right in our very own backyard. Milwaukee’s Irish Fest spans four days, utilizes nearly twenty stages, and offers over 100 entertainment acts. August 15th – 18th is that time of year to dust off your shamrocks and stretch out your legs, because we want you to jig on over to the Summerfest Grounds, for free.

Urban Milwaukee is offering a special membership deal until our tickets run out. It’s another perk in our unique membership program, unlike that of any other news publication in town. Being a member is like being a Milwaukee inside; you’re the first to get deals on tickets and invitations to cool, members-only events. And if you sign-up today, you’ll receive two free tickets to Irish Fest, valued at $42, while supplies last. Once you become a member, you can follow this link to reserve your two tickets.

Irish Fest tickets aren’t the only perk of becoming a member. There’s much more, including:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Ability to comment on stories

And for all of those perks, including these two tickets, the price of a membership is just $9/month or $99 for the entire year. But during this exclusive deal, you’ll receive free admission for two to Irish Fest, valued at $42, while supplies last. That’s almost half the price of membership for the entire year.

Signing-up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time.

So, join us today, and enjoy the sights and sounds of Ireland, on us.

Once you become a member, you can follow this link to reserve your two tickets, while supplies last. Current Urban Milwaukee members are also eligible to claim this deal while we have tickets available.

Milwaukee’s Irish Fest runs from August 15th through the 18th at Henry Maier Festival Park located at 200 N. Harbor Dr. For a full lineup of activities, music, and vendors, visit its website.