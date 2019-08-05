Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

NorthSouth Club (230 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) officially opened to the public on July 27th, one week ahead of schedule, having previously announced they would open August 3rd.

This is the third activity-based business for owners Marla and David Poytinger, who also operate AXE MKE (1924 E. Kenilworth Pl.) and Splash Studio (1815 E. Kenilworth Pl.). Along with axe-throwing, NorthSouth Club adds shuffleboard into the mix. Urban Milwaukee got a look at the facility last week during a media and neighborhood preview event.

As you enter the space, you are guided towards the main bar where you also check in and sign up for either axe-throwing or shuffleboard (or both). The front of the building is dedicated to the “southern” and more tropical theme. A seating area across from the bar features wooden lawn chairs. This area is also where customers can find liability waivers, which must be signed and handed in before participating in any activities.

Four shuffleboard courts are located between the initial seating area and a row of cushioned, patio-style furniture against the building’s east wall. The entire front wall contains three garage doors which are kept open during the warmer weather, while overhead string-lights give a summer-nights vibe.

Three more shuffleboard courts lead the way to the “northern,” axe-throwing portion of the facility. Sixteen axe-throwing lanes are divvied up between four different sections, each with spectator tables placed at a safe distance from the axe-throwing lanes. Axe-throwers are grouped six people to a lane, and each group is taught the correct techniques by an employee.

For both activities, the cost to play depends on how many people you arrive with and the time and day you want to play. Most prices range from $30 per person for small groups and $25 per person for large groups. However, pricing is different on Fridays starting at 6:30 p.m. Groups must have at least six people and they can play for at least one and a half hours, during which it costs $25 per person. More information on the activities and how games are priced can be found on NorthSouth Club’s website.

Like AXE MKE, NorthSouth Club will not serve meals but will instead focus on more-snack type food. Craft cocktails follow three themes: north, south and north meets south. “North” drinks all feature Jim Beam in some form, and combine warm and sweet flavors, such as in Northern Neighbor (Jim Beam Maple Bourbon, vanilla syrup, bitters). “South” drinks, like the MIL Tai (Roaring Dan’s rum, Good Land orange liqeur, orgeat syrup, fresh lime), gravitate more towards fruity and citrus mixtures. “North meets South” combine flavors from both moods, like in the Bonfire Punch (Woodford Reserve bourbon, lemonade and cranberry) and the Barrel-Age Tequila Old Fashioned (Herradura Reposado Tequila, muddle orange, cherry, agave, sour soda).

The beer list includes an array of craft, domestic and imported beers, along with a seasonal draft list. The current selections for draft beers include Lakefront Hazy Rabbit, Raised Grain Summer Vice and Broken Bat Beach Ball, among others. Specialty malt drinks, such as O’Douls, Angry Orchard and White Claws, are also available.

NorthSouth Club is open 1:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. The facility is closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday, but can be reserved for private events. Private events can also be booked any day of the week.

