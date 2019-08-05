Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

My time is split between two amazing organizations – I serve as the Membership & Events Coordinator for the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce and as a Programmer at Large for Milwaukee Film!

The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce is all about creating a pro-fairness and welcoming business community throughout our state. It’s a real pleasure to work on that team. No two days are the same.

Milwaukee Film puts on a kick-ass 15-day film festival every fall, programs the Oriental Theatre, and coordinates dozens of educational events all year long. It is a dream to get paid to watch movies. Wow.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

Will you cringe if I say “the people”? Honestly! I love the community I’ve found in Milwaukee. I love how it keeps growing every year. It’s beautiful to see the friends I made six years ago thriving in this city, taking the lead, and creating new spaces.

My favorite Milwaukee tradition is the first time the Milwaukee River bridges rises for a ship passing by. Dead serious. It’s like the first snowfall in winter. It reminds us how lucky we are to live in a city with four seasons. So cute.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

Iced coffee along the Riverwalk, a matinee at the Oriental, people watching/a drink in the Deer District, dinner at Screaming Tuna, and a drag show at This is It! (And end it with a late-night meal at Dogg Haus.)

What do you think is going to be a game-changer for the city in the year of 2019?

Milwaukee Film’s screenings of [REDACTED], [REDACTED], and our [REDACTED] event at this year’s festival (running October 17-31). The festival gets stronger every year and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store. It’s a good one.