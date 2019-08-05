Newaukee
Jack Feria

"I love the community I’ve found in Milwaukee."

By - Aug 5th, 2019 10:19 am
Jack Feria. Photo courtesy of NEWaukee.

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

My time is split between two amazing organizations – I serve as the Membership & Events Coordinator for the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce and as a Programmer at Large for Milwaukee Film!

The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce is all about creating a pro-fairness and welcoming business community throughout our state. It’s a real pleasure to work on that team. No two days are the same.

Milwaukee Film puts on a kick-ass 15-day film festival every fall, programs the Oriental Theatre, and coordinates dozens of educational events all year long. It is a dream to get paid to watch movies. Wow.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

Will you cringe if I say “the people”? Honestly! I love the community I’ve found in Milwaukee. I love how it keeps growing every year. It’s beautiful to see the friends I made six years ago thriving in this city, taking the lead, and creating new spaces.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

My favorite Milwaukee tradition is the first time the Milwaukee River bridges rises for a ship passing by. Dead serious. It’s like the first snowfall in winter. It reminds us how lucky we are to live in a city with four seasons. So cute.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

Iced coffee along the Riverwalk, a matinee at the Oriental, people watching/a drink in the Deer District, dinner at Screaming Tuna, and a drag show at This is It! (And end it with a late-night meal at Dogg Haus.)

What do you think is going to be a game-changer for the city in the year of 2019?

Milwaukee Film’s screenings of [REDACTED], [REDACTED], and our [REDACTED] event at this year’s festival (running October 17-31). The festival gets stronger every year and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store. It’s a good one.

