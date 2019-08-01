Beautiful weather, large crowd at dance contest, as four teams advance to next round.

A large crowd was on hand Tuesday night at the Peck Pavilion for the second night of the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s 2019 DANCE MKE competition. The multi-week contest is part of Live at Peck summer programming series.

Out of the six competing dance groups, four have advanced to the Preliminary Round Two. See their photos and learn more about the groups below.

Want to help pick the next group of winners? Join the fun at 7:00 p.m. on August 6th at the Peck Pavilion at the Marcus Center (929 N. Water St.). The event is free to attend.

Fourteen groups of talented dancers from all backgrounds and disciplines will compete for nine spots in the finals. Come down and be amazed by these talented Milwaukee dancers as they compete for cash prizes and Danceworks scholarships, and bragging rights. There will be a little something for everyone with dance styles including: contemporary, Mexican folklore, hip-hop, American Tribal Belly Dance, lyrical, salsa, contemporary fusion, ballroom and tap.

Performer #2: Artistic Edge Dance Centre

Shelly Tosh founded Artistic Edge Dance Centre in 2018. Under the artistic direction of Christa Smutek, the dancers of Artistic Edge had an outstanding award-winning first season. Artistic Edge is committed to providing a strong technical foundation of dance to all of our students, while encouraging them to explore movement, discover their strengths, and inspire their audience. We believe in motivating our students to attain their full potential, while working together as a team to inspire one another.

Performer #3: DOS (SOLO)

Dos is a hip-hop dancer who began dancing when he was four years old. He moved from Chicago to Milwaukee to pursue a career in dance.

Performer #5: Dance Academy of Mexico – Adult

The Ballet Folklorico is formed by the advanced students of the Dance Academy of Mexico. DAOM teaches Mexican traditional dances to kids from all ages. We promote culture and diversity through the arts.

Performer #6 Salsabrosa Dance Co. – Layanet and Zion (DUO)

Layanet and Zion have been dancing with Salsabrosa Dance Company for the last two years and have been working on their partnership for the last six months. This is their first time competing together.

Join the fun each week at 7:00 p.m. as preliminary rounds continue on August 6th presented at the Peck Pavilion at the Marcus Center. The audience gets a chance to inform the judges’ choices by weighing in via smart-phone voting each week to help their favorite dancers reach the finals. Watch and see who will be chosen to compete in the finals on Tuesday August 20 and be picked as the winner of DANCE MKE 2019.

DANCE MKE is presented free as part of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts summer performance series: Live at Peck Pavilion. All performances are free and open to the public.

For more information on the DANCE MKE schedule and all of the free Live at Peck events visit its website.