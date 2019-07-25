Free State Fair Tickets for Members

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Cream puffs, beer-battered cheese curds, and anything you could ever imagine on a stick. That’s right, it’s that time of the year where we forget to count our calories, grab the sunscreen, and head down to the Wisconsin State Fair.

If the food isn’t enough, the State Fair also offers more than 30 free stages, plus the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino featuring REO Speedwagon, Fitz and the Tantrums, and Jeff Dunham among the many headliners, as well as dozens of rides and games, family activities, and plenty of farm animals to meet. This year, we want you to save your money on admission, so you can spend it eating and shopping your heart out.

Urban Milwaukee is offering a special membership deal until our tickets run out. If you sign-up today, you will receive two free general admission tickets – worth $28 – while supplies last. Once you join our membership program, you can follow this link to reserve up to two tickets.

Alongside free admission to this festival, your Urban Milwaukee membership will get you many other perks, including:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to advertising-free daily and weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10-percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Ability to comment on stories

And for all of those perks, the price of a membership is just $9/month or $99 for a year. But during this exclusive deal, you will receive free admission for two at the Wisconsin State Fair, while supplies last. Join now! Then, follow this link to claim your tickets. And if you are a current member, you are welcome to claim a pair of State Fair tickets as part of your membership, while supplies last.

The 168th Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, returns next week Thursday, August 1st and runs through Sunday, August 11th. State Fair Park is located at 640 S. 84th Street. For more information on vendors, performances, food and more, visit their website.

If you’d like to pick up your claimed tickets this week, Urban Milwaukee: The Store will have limited weekend hours this week. The Store will be closing at 2 p.m. this Friday the 26th and will be closed all day Saturday the 27th. It will resume normal hours next week.