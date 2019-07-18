A Weekend Sculpture Milwaukee Tour

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sculpture Milwaukee is back for another year, and so are Urban Milwaukee’s popular docent-led tours. View sculptures by emerging, mid-career and blue-chip artists, many that are internationally known, up close with the assistance of an expert guide.

The tours are led by our very knowledgeable guide, Jonas Karvelis. So, tour-goers will be able to learn what inspired the artists, how the pieces were made and explore possible interpretations of an art work’s meaning.

Sculpture Milwaukee opened June 7th, and we are hosting another tour on Saturday, July 27th at 11:30 a.m. This tour will touch on most of the sculptures this year. Then we tour the Riverwalk to discuss some of Milwaukee’s most iconic and permanent works. This tour will conclude at the newly opened Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel for drinks and convivial conversation between tour-goers and our expert guide.

This approximately one-mile, 90-minute walking tour will start at John Baldessari‘s Penguin 2018 sculpture in front of the Northwestern Mutual Tower and runs west through many of the works on Wisconsin Ave., before jetting towards Saint Kates – The Arts Hotel.

Tour tickets cost $12/each for the general public. But Urban Milwaukee members pay only $6 per ticket after signing into their account.

Interested in becoming a member to get such discounts? Membership starts at just $9/month and includes discounts to Urban Milwaukee’s private and free events just for members, an ad-free website with improved photo browsing and access to a growing number of free tickets to marquee events (Air & Water Show, State Fair and Milwaukee Film Festival to name just a few).

Tickets must be purchased in advance (sorry, no walk-ups).

Purchase your ticket for this exciting weekend tour on Saturday, July 27th. Space is limited.

Member Discount

Urban Milwaukee members receive 50 percent off tickets. Members must be logged in to the website to purchase discounted tickets. The discounted price will appear for logged-in, active members.

Interested in membership? Join for as little as $9/month.

About Sculpture Milwaukee

In 2007, Sculpture Milwaukee was just a vision. Steve Marcus, chairman of the Marcus Corporation, wanted to revitalize W. Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee and make blue-chip sculptures accessible to visitors and residents of the city. After 10 years, the work of more than 100 volunteers, contributions of nearly 20 sponsors, and many cranes, bolts and docent tours later, Sculpture Milwaukee is now an annual beacon that draws spectators and art lovers to the city center. Sculpture Milwaukee takes a world-class art gallery experience and turns it inside out. Works from master artists are set against an urban, downtown setting. No lines, no admission and no silence. This sculpture experience is outside, galvanizing the hustle and bustle of downtown Milwaukee.

Sculpture Milwaukee 2019 showcases 23 works by 20 artists from around the world. For the full experience during the summer exhibition, take a walking tour, or a private docent-led tour, starting as far east as Wisconsin Avenue goes and journey west to the Wisconsin Center District.