Jack Fennimore
Photo Gallery

Asia Fest Is a Cultural Showcase

And lots of fun, as our photos show.

By - Jul 16th, 2019 02:50 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
Shaolin Center: Lion Dance. Photo by Jack Fennimore.

Shaolin Center: Lion Dance. Photo by Jack Fennimore.

Asia Fest of Milwaukee brought Asian culture to the State Fair grounds last weekend.

Lots of different artists and groups came to the fest to showcase the cultures of countries from all across Asia. From a lion dance and a demonstration of martial arts to singing and dancing, there was something for everyone.

The grounds were lined with vendors, selling a number of crafts and food. We especially liked the food from Asian Fusion Bistro. Not only that, but carnival rides and even helicopter rides were on offer.

See all the fun for yourself below.

Photo Gallery

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Festivals, Food & Drink

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us