And lots of fun, as our photos show.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Asia Fest of Milwaukee brought Asian culture to the State Fair grounds last weekend.

Lots of different artists and groups came to the fest to showcase the cultures of countries from all across Asia. From a lion dance and a demonstration of martial arts to singing and dancing, there was something for everyone.

The grounds were lined with vendors, selling a number of crafts and food. We especially liked the food from Asian Fusion Bistro. Not only that, but carnival rides and even helicopter rides were on offer.

See all the fun for yourself below.

Photo Gallery

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.