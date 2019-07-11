Free Festa Italiana Tickets for Members

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

We are out of Festa Italiana tickets

Mama mia! A whole lot of Italian culture is coming to the Milwaukee lakefront next weekend, and we are so excited to eat, drink and dance, not necessarily in that order. Make your way back to the Summerfest grounds for authentic food and drinks, culture, entertainment and the loudest Italian fireworks in town. Festa Italiana will take place on Friday, July 19th through Sunday the 21st and there are tons of new vendors to try, funky bands to dance to, and much more.

New food vendors to try include Pizano’s Pizza and Pasta, Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Market Milk Bottle Bakery, and more. On Friday Festa will host a special Italian Dating Game in partnership with It’s Just Lunch Milwaukee. On Saturday, guests can enter the annual Cannoli Eating Contest and then dance those calories away at the KC and the Sunshine Band concert. And, celebrate the life of Joe Bartolotta and a special tribute to his dedication to the Italian community. On Sunday, bring the whole family to the Kid’s Pizza Making Contest and attend Phil Vassar‘s only summer concert of 2019.

If you love all things Italian or are simply looking to attend a fun fest, then Urban Milwaukee has a special deal for you. If you sign-up to become a member today, you’ll receive two free Festa Italiana tickets — worth $20 — while supplies last. Once you join our membership program, you can follow this link to reserve up to two tickets.

Alongside free admission to Festa Italiana, your Urban Milwaukee membership will get you many other perks, including:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to advertising-free daily and weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10-percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Ability to comment on stories

And for all of those perks, the price of a membership is just $9/month or $99 a year. But during this exclusive deal, you will receive free admission for two at Festa Italiana valued at $20, while supplies last. The free tickets are worth nearly a quarter the price of becoming a member for the entire year. Signing-up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime.

So, become a member today, help sustain our independent publication, and get your tickets to Milwaukee’s festival for everything Italian, while supplies last. Join now! And if you are a current member, you are welcome to claim a pair of Festa Italiana tickets as part of your membership, while supplies last.

The 42nd Festa Italiana runs from Friday, July 19th through Sunday, July 21st. For the full entertainment lineup, follow this link. And for more information regarding vendors, activities, and more, visit its website.