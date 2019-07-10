Join Our Free Tour of Cream City Hostel

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee members in the past have enjoyed tours of contemporary and vintage apartment buildings. But we’ve never been inside a hostel. But that’s about to change, as Milwaukee’s first hostel opened its doors just three weeks ago and we’ll be touring it.

Cream City Hostel is an exciting new 52-bed development in the Riverwest neighborhood. The hostel offers a combination of private rooms and multi-bed rooms designed to accommodate travelers on a budget, groups or those looking for community experiences.

The 7,980-square-food building was built in 1927 as Holton State Bank according to city records. MPS acquired the facility in the 1990s and has left it vacant since 2005. Now, the building will host thousands of travelers around the world visiting Milwaukee. And it’s the first in the city to do so.

This hostel is full of amenities. With a full-service kitchen, multiple common areas, a large backyard, and various room types available, Cream City Hostel offers the perfect way to introduce travelers to the city of Milwaukee. Urban Milwaukee has covered this redevelopment extensively, and we are excited to show our members around.

Urban Milwaukee members are invited to tour all amenities and step inside the various room models of Cream City Hostel. This guided tour will will be held at 5 p.m. next week Wednesday, July 17th. Attendees will get a private tour of Milwaukee’s very first hostel and a chance to see how this historic building was redeveloped into a unique attraction for city visitors.

The tour is free for Urban Milwaukee members, but an RSVP is required as space is limited. Members can reserve up to two spaces on this tour.

Cream City Hostel is located at 500 E. Center St. We will begin meeting at 4:45 p.m. in the main entry. For additional details on the hostel, and an opportunity to browse its various room types or even book a stay, visit its website.