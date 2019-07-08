"No matter what part of the city you explore, there’s always something you didn’t expect waiting in the wings."

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work at Graef, a consulting engineering firm that operates in the Milwaukee area. I’m a mechanical systems designer for the mechanical engineering group, here to save the world, one building at a time. The role gives me the opportunity to engage with the developing cityscape, encouraging alternative energy use, and people-centered design philosophies.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I’ve lived in the Milwaukee area most of my life. The people, the opportunities, and the culture of the area would have brought me here anyway, I think.

Either all of the different, unique breweries or the many different cultural districts of the city. No matter what part of the city you explore, there’s always something you didn’t expect waiting in the wings.

What is something that is missing from our community that you would love to see implemented?

A focus on the improvement of the educational system and the support systems for the people struggling the most. Low-income housing, all-inclusive shelters, and community education centers wouldn’t just change the face of the city, but also its character.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Comet Café on Farwell! Delicious food, friendly staff, and in a great location where you can take a nice walk to the lakefront after coffee, there’s nothing better for a late Sunday morning. I highly recommend the bacon-waffles.

What is your biggest hope for this city?

That we collectively embrace green energy and alternative transportation. Milwaukee sits in an area that’s got better solar power capacity than most of Germany and has one of the most unique city-wide road systems in the united states. I hope that someday, rather than be stuck in traffic smelling the fumes of the car in front of us, we can walk to work, maybe even in the road.