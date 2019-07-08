Get Some Free Bastille Days “Bucks”

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukeeans love the city’s annual French festival featuring live music, an international marketplace, chef demos and tastings, Parisian cuisine, entertainment, nighttime fun run, and of course that 43-foot tall Eiffel Tower replica. That’s right, Bastille Days is back, and runs this Thursday July 11th, through Sunday July 14th in Cathedral Square Park. Although Bastille Days is free and open to the public, we wanted to find a way to get Urban Milwaukee members some nice perks.

So, we have a stack of Bastille Bucks, which can be used as dollars towards food and beverages at participating restaurants during the festival. There are 25 different food and drink vendors at the festival, with plenty of cuisine types to choose from. And we want to treat our members to $5 worth of free food and/or beverages. Not a member yet? Well, if you sign-up today, you will receive 5 Bastille Bucks, getting you $5-off your food or drink purchases, while supplies last. Once you join our membership program, you can follow this link to reserve your 5 Bastille Bucks.

Alongside your Bastille Bucks, an Urban Milwaukee membership will get you many other perks

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to advertising-free daily and weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10-percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Ability to comment on stories

And for all of those perks, the price of a membership is just $9/month or $99 a year. But during this exclusive deal, you will receive 5 Bastille Bucks, valued at $5, to be used on participating food vendors at the festival, while supplies last. Signing-up is easy and you are welcome to cancel at anytime.

So, become a member today and get your 5 Bastille Bucks, while supplies last. And if you are a current Urban Milwaukee member, you are welcome to claim your 5 Bastille Bucks as part of your membership, while supplies last.

We also have a very special giveaway for one lucky loyal member only. Bastille Days offers various Wine Tasting events, and we have two tickets worth $80 to give away. These two tickets can be used for either Friday, July 12th at 8:30 p.m., Saturday, July 13th at 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Your time preference will be coordinated with an Urban Milwaukee staff member after you claim.

Let your taste buds explore and compare delectable wines from around the world. A wine specialist will guide you through the taste test with selected wines from France, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, California and more. Tickets include eight tastings of selected wine. Two tickets are worth $80, and one member can claim their spots by following this link. These two tickets will be given on a first-come-first-served basis, and we’ll reach out to your via email shortly after claiming. And don’t worry, we have a ton of other giveaways still to come this summer!

Bastille Days returns Thursday, July 11th and runs through Sunday, July 14th. The festival is hosted at Cathedral Square Park located at 520 E. Wells St. Visit the Bastille Days website for more information, including vendors, performances, Storm the Bastille information and more.