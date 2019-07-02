The Pine River Lodge, a 2,500 square feet, completely restored 1850s saw and grist mill, is located on the pristine Pine River, a Class A trout stream. The Lodge affords the best of what Northern Wisconsin has to offer, without the long drive. Just 45 minutes from the Fox Cities and two hours from Milwaukee, it is an ideal place for relaxing.

The Lodge is located in Saxeville, Wisconsin. Saxeville was founded by Captain Edward Saxe, who joined the Wisconsin infantry and later was the first officer killed at the battle of Shiloh in the Civil War. The town of Saxeville and the mill he built in the 1850’s are imbued with a sense of Wisconsin’s proud history. The area, which features the nearby covered bridge and the Town of Wild Rose, recall a bygone era.

The scenic setting of the Lodge, with its trout stream, ducks, cranes, mink, deer and even majestic eagles will reward your senses. Large kitchen and deck overlooking the Pine River And having been completely renovated, you are assured that you won’t have to rough it. You can walk to the charming country diner, historic Ding Tavern, or to the covered bridge and its park, take inner tubes and float down the river, canoe the mill pond across the road, or simply sit by the outdoor fire pit, relax and look at the millions of stars. You can even sit in the river and enjoy your favorite beverage or watch for deer from your large back porch.

The Breakdown

Address: N5426 County Rd. W. Saxeville, WI

Size: 2,337 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 11

Year Built: 1850

Asking Price: $194,900

Property Taxes: $1,399

Property Type: Single-Family Home

Parking: 1 car

MLS#: 50138823

