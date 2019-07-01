One Last Summerfest Giveaway

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

We are out of Summefest tickets

Two weeks ago, we gave our members nearly 150 free Summerfest tickets. And this week, we have 40 more to give. Didn’t get to attend the festival last week? Now’s your chance to do so, for free.

The Big Gig has all of your classic favorites, plus some new stops and treats. So if you’ve been waiting all year to munch on Saz’s Sour Cream and Chive Fries, you won’t be disappointed. If you want to try something new, you can check out the Party Patio with Punch Bowl Social. And of course, all that music: Summerfest has a diverse lineup of more then 100 headline artists, offering great musicians to suit every taste.

To help you really enjoy the upcoming festival, Urban Milwaukee is offering one last Summerfest membership deal. If you sign-up today, you will receive two free general admission tickets – worth $46 – while supplies last. Once you join our membership program, you can follow this link to reserve up to two tickets.

Alongside free admission to this festival, your Urban Milwaukee membership will get you many other perks, including:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to advertising-free daily and weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10-percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Ability to comment on stories

And for all of those perks, the price of a membership is just $9/month or $99 a year. But during this exclusive deal, you will receive free admission for two at Summerfest valued at $46, while supplies last. The free tickets are worth nearly half the price of becoming a member for the entire year. Signing-up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime.

So, become a member today and get your tickets to the “World’s Largest Music Festival,” while supplies last. Join now! And if you are a current member, you are welcome to claim a pair of Summeriest tickets as part of your membership, while supplies last. But if you have already claimed two tickets from our last Summerfest giveaway, we ask that you allow other members to claim these tickets, as our supply is limited.

The 52nd Summerfest starts back up tomorrow July 2nd, and runs through Sunday, July 7th. Visit the Summerfest website for more information, including the lineup, vendors and more.