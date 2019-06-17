Wisconsin Public Radio

Home Sales Rebound in May

Up 3.2% in May after several months of decline.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Jun 17th, 2019 02:50 pm
Highland Boulevard homes. Photo by Carl Baehr.

Wisconsin home sales rose in May, following several months of declines.

The latest report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association found 8,589 sales of existing homes last month, up 3.2 percent from May 2018.

Economist David Clark of Marquette University said while supply continues to hamper sales, new listings in May were only down slightly from the previous year.

“If we continue to see new listings at or near where they were last year, or even higher than last year, that ought to help with sales, and it should help to moderate, at least slightly, the median prices,” he said.

High demand and limited inventory pushed Wisconsin’s median home price up 9.1 percent in May to $203,000.

Sales for all of 2019 still trail last year by about 4 percent.

Wisconsin Home Sales Rise In May, After Dropping For Most Of The Year was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Categories: Real Estate, Wisconsin Public Radio

