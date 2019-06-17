Jeramey Jannene
City Beat

100 Things To Do in Milwaukee Before You Die

Author Jenna Kashou discusses her new book.

By - Jun 17th, 2019 05:52 pm
Jenna Kashou. Photo courtesy of NEWaukee.

If you ever find yourself bored in Milwaukee, Jenna Kashou has something for you to do.

Kashou joined the City Beat podcast to discuss her new book, “100 Things To Do In Milwaukee Before You Die.”

The book recommends activities in five broad categories, Food and Drink, Music and Entertainment, Sports and Recreation, Culture and History and Shopping Fashion. Recommendations include everything from the no-brainers (Summerfest, Brewers game at Miller Park) to the more obscure (dancing at Mad Plant on Friday nights, buying a hat at the Brass Rooster).

We learn from Kashou what went into writing the book, how she got the job from Reedy Press and how many people were upset to learn the Bronze Fonz leads off the culture section.

Buy the book

The show is recorded live at Riverwest Radio.

Music – Light Corporate by Masteck Media – https://soundcloud.com/masteck_media. Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, City Beat, Food & Drink

