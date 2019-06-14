You’ll be amazed at all the updates in this top floor, southeast corner unit at Harbor Front. Open concept floor plan with hardwood floors and wood beamed ceilings. Gourmet kitchen with new high-end appliances including wine fridge, granite counters, 2-tier breakfast bar and custom glass rack. Spacious private deck with lake, city and river views is great for entertaining or watching the fireworks. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with dual vanity, whirlpool tub and custom tiled shower. The entire condo is connected with the Smart Home System, just give Alexa a command and it’s all set up for you. Remodeled laundry room with new washer and dryer. Two deeded parking spaces and two storage units included along with a third parking space which is rented. See attached list of updates and renovations!

The Breakdown

Address: 601 E. Erie St., Unit 616

Size: 1,638 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 6

Year Built: 2004

Asking Price: $759,000

Condo Fees: $441/Month

Property Taxes: $16,213

Property Type: Condominium

Parking: 3 garage spots

Walk Score: 34

MLS#: 1642469

