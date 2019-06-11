Get Tickets to Bloody Mary Festival

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Ah, the beloved Bloody Mary – so often more than just a brunch cocktail. Milwaukee is home to some truly unique and elaborate creations, and it’s about time we celebrate (and drink!) them, all in one location. The upcoming Bloody Mary Festival is the largest event of its kind. This festival brings together the most innovative and crafty Bloody Mary mixes, curated by a team of Bloody Mary aficionados, and made by local bars and restaurants. This 10-state celebration is coming to Wisconsin for the first time on June 22nd and 23rd and will take place Downtown — on the plaza in front of the Fiserv Forum.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste the participating creators’ Bloody Marys before voting for their favorite via the “People’s Choice Award.” A panel of industry judges will also select the “Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin.” In addition to Bloody Marys, there will be many local businesses sampling and selling food, beverages, crafts and more. Groove Grease, a local band, will perform during both days of the festival. All Bloody Marys will be mixed with Deep Eddy Vodka.

Tickets include all participating Bloody Marys, tastes of local food and beverage products, live music, temporary tattoos, photo ops and more. Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Crafty Cow, Milwaukee Ale House, Sobelman’s Pub & Grill and other local favorites will offer their fare at the festival. And if you’re an Urban Milwaukee member, you and a guest can try them all — for free!

Urban Milwaukee offers a unique membership program, unlike any other news site in town. Being a member allows you to be the first to get deals on tickets and invitations to cool, members-only events. And if you sign-up today, you will receive two free tickets — worth $91! — to The Bloody Mary Festival’s first year in our state, while supplies last. Once you join our membership program, you can follow this link to reserve your two tickets (or you can reserve your two tickets from the available times below).

We have various dates and times available. Please read our products list carefully before claiming your two tickets. The following times are available, while supplies last:

Besides getting the free Bloody Mary tickets, your Urban Milwaukee membership will get you many other perks, including:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10-percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Ability to comment on stories

And for all of those perks, the price of a membership is just $9/month, or $99 for an entire year. But during this exclusive deal, you will receive free admission for The Bloody Mary Festival, valued at $91. That’s only $8 less than the price of an UM membership for the entire year. Signing-up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time.

So, join us today, drink, and vote for Wisconsin’s best Bloody Marys!

Once you become a member, you can follow this link to reserve your two passes with the session of your choice, while supplies last. Current Urban Milwaukee members are also eligible to claim this deal while we have passes available. And don’t forget: members also receive half-off all tickets to our 11th anniversary party celebration at the beautiful Villa Terrace Gardens. More information can be found here.

The Bloody Mary Festival tickets include 12 or more Bloody Marys for guests to enjoy, as well as sampling local food and more. The festival will take place at Fiserv Forum Plaza located at 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave. To learn more about the festival, including all Bloody Mary participants and more, visit its website.