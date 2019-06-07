Enjoy city and river views from this corner unit in the Third Ward at River Renaissance. The den could be a second bedroom with nice sized closet and view of river, can only accommodate a single bed. Open floor plan with stained concrete floors boasts an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, tiled backsplash, granite counters, custom cabinets and breakfast bar. Enjoy sunsets from either of the two private balconies. Carpeted master bedroom has a third balcony, walk-in master bath with granite vanity, tub and separate walk-in shower. One indoor parking space included. Take a stroll on the boardwalk, or walk to all that the Third Ward has to offer, festivals, dining, shopping and entertainment.

The Breakdown

Address: 102 N. Water St.,#401 Milwaukee, WI

Size: 1,135 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1.5

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 2008

Asking Price: $339,900

Condo Fees: $360/Month

Property Taxes: $6,300

Property Type: Condominium

Parking: 1 indoor parking spot

Walk Score: 95

MLS#: 1641309

