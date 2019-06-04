Husch Blackwell will have a balcony on each of its floors in the 11-story office building.

While it’s already under construction, J. Jeffers & Co. is continuing to modify the design of the 11-story Huron Building at 511 N. Broadway.

The latest changes come in response to a request by anchor tenant Husch Blackwell, which is leasing 71,000 square feet in the building. The law firm will have three exterior balconies, each just under 700 square feet, and larger windows as part of a plan approved Monday by the Historic Preservation Commission.

The three balconies will be set back from the street and sit above an outdoor terrace on the building’s northeast corner. All six floors with office space in the building will now have an outdoor balcony. (The other five floors will be used for commercial space and parking.)

“Basically they’re adding a lot more based on what the primary tenant wanted,” said commission staffer Tim Askin. “Because they’re adding more windows I see no reason to object to that.”

“I think it’s pretty straight forward. I have no issues,” said commissioner chair. The commission unanimously approved the changes.

The revised windows will be on the west side of the building above the alley dividing the building from the historic Button Block balcony.

Although its an entirely new building built on a surface parking lot, the building requires vetting by the Historic Preservation Commission because it is located within the East Side Commercial Historic District.

Design work on the project is being led by Engberg Anderson Architects. Construction is being led by Stevens Construction. The building is scheduled to be completed in summer 2020.

J. Jeffers & Co. has received more approvals on the project than virtually any other project in recent Milwaukee history. Variations of the project have been approved by the Historic Preservation Commission at least four times, the Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance for the building’s size in May, the City Plan Commission recommended approving an air space lease and the Common Council approved that lease, for an overhang into the alley, last week.

For more on the project, see our coverage of the May 2nd groundbreaking.

Balcony Renderings

April Site Photos

January 2019 Renderings

