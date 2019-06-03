Get Free VIP Passes for PrideFest

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In just over one week, PrideFest returns to our city for its 32nd year of dancing, singing, acceptance, and education. From June 6th to the 9th, Milwaukee’s lakefront will host the nation’s largest LGBTQ festival with permanent festival grounds. This year’s festival theme, “RISE!,” honors the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots of 1969, where LGBTQ liberation and pride were born.

Musical headliners include Kim Petras, Greyson Chance, DJ Shawna with Lex Allen, and more. And now, you can attend a day of the festival as a VIP — and for free!.

Urban Milwaukee offers a unique membership program, unlike any other news site in town. Being a member allows you to be the first to get deals on tickets and invitations to cool, members-only events. And if you are one of the first five annual members to sign-up today using the discount code PRIDEVIP2019, you can receive two free VIP passes for one day of this year’s PrideFest — worth $300! — while supplies last. This deal is exclusive to the first five new annual members only who can claim tickets by signing up and using the special discount code PRIDEVIP2019.

Not sure what comes with a membership? You’ll get:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10-percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Ability to comment on stories

And for all of those perks, the price of a membership is just $99 for an entire year. But during this exclusive deal, you’ll receive free VIP admission for two for either Friday or Saturday of PrideFest weekend, valued at $300! That’s a huge value, worth the price of an Urban Milwaukee membership for three full years. VIP passes come with a full day of free entry, and free food, free beer and wine in the Miller Oasis VIP area overlooking the festival. The passes are valid for either Friday or Saturday, but not both.

Because this special runs at such a high value, we are limiting passes to the first five new annual members only. To help track this, new annual members must use special discount code PRIDEVIP2019 when signing up to become a member, and we will give passes on a first-come first-served basis. Once all passes are claimed, we will make a note at the top of our membership sign-up page alerting folks that all passes have been claimed. Annual membership is at a fixed price of $99 per year.

After you’ve become a new annual member, Urban Milwaukee will be in touch with you shortly via email.

PrideFest takes places from Thursday, June 6th through Sunday, June 9th at the Summerfest Grounds. VIP passes are valid for Friday or Saturday only. For more information, including a full entertainment lineup, education and more, visit the festival’s website.