A new sports bar could be headed to the Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood this summer.

According to a license application filed with the city, Brenda Salas plans to open an establishment called El Coqui Bar LLC at 2078 S. 8th St., just south of Walker’s Point. Salas is the sole owner of the business, and listed June 1st as the proposed opening date. This location is currently the home of Americas Restaurant, Lounge & Beer Garden.

According to the application, Salas does not plan to renovate the space. She has also never held an Extended Hours License in Milwaukee, meaning this may be her first business of the kind, at least in the city.

El Coqui appears to be focused mostly on providing entertainment to customers. The businesses expects 100 percent of its sales to come from alcohol, and the application does not list any plans for a food menu. The bar plans to host musicians, performers, karaoke and dancing. A pool table, jukebox and up to five gaming machines will also be available. A DJ will be on the premises from 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. El Coqui also plans a beer garden on the premises.

Proposed hours of operation are listed as 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. El Coqui Bar expects to serve about 30 customers daily, whose ages range from 21 to 75 years old.

Salas has signed a one-year lease for the space, and will be paying $1,600 a month until the lease is up in May 2020.

Salas did not respond to questions from Urban Milwaukee.

