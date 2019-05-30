Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Eschweiler-designed $2.6 million Shorewood lakefront mansion that Chris Abele bought last November is soon to face the wrecking ball.

The Village of Shorewood received a Demolition Permit application today for the 22-room, 9,762-square-foot, 1927 Mediterranean Revival home, according to Bart Griepentrog, Planning & Development Director for the North Shore village.

“At first appearance, it appears to be an application for a complete demolition,” Griepentrog tells Urban Milwaukee. The application will be reviewed by the village’s Building Inspector, who will make a site visitation. The process could take from a couple of days to a week or two, depending on the inspector’s schedule.

What is Next?

According to Griepentrog, “any alteration to the exterior of any building needs the approval of the Design Review Board.” The nine-member board is charged with reviewing the site’s appearance after any change. This would involve landscaping, in the event a building is removed and not replaced. The board, which is composed of two architects, two additional architects or design professionals, one real estate broker and four others, all village residents, would also review any proposed structure to be built on the site.

“There have been no plans submitted for a new structure,” at this time, Griepentrog says. Any application for a new structure must be submitted at least 10 days before a board meeting. The next meetings are scheduled for June 13th and June 27th.

Interior Demolition Already Underway

The first shipment of interior items was received yesterday at the Wauwatosa Habitat for Humanity ReStore shop, 3014 N. 114th St., according to a Facebook post:

Our first truck of salvaged items from the 1920’s mansion have arrived at ReStore Wauwatosa!! Come check out all the awesome treasures! Iron railings, lights, cabinets, registers, doors and more 👍

For more about the mansion that’s slated for destruction, see our story: “The 27 Bedrooms of Chris Abele.”

Photo Gallery

