Another Fun Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!)

Adam Carr again serves as guide to tasty, foodie tour of city. $10 off for members!

Newaukee’s Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!) returns, and is always a hit. This summer’s tour will be no different. Hop on Newaukee’s bus, as we are guided through a unique food-focused exploration centered around dips and dip-able foods.

Join Milwaukee storyteller Adam Carr as he conducts a unique tour exploring, tasting and learning about various dips (like pico de gallo, hummus and others). This tour will explore Milwaukee, and focus on the delicious creations in Milwaukee’s neighborhoods.

There will be four stops during this tour, with dips throughout. Be prepared to get off the bus and explore.

Start at United Community Center (1028 S. 9th St.)

Stop 1: Latino Arts, Inc. (pico de Gallo, guacamole and much more)

Stop 2: TBD (hummus, bab ganouj, etc.)

Stop 3: TBD (chutneys!)

Stop 4: TBD (dessert)

(Route is subject to change. Email Adam at adamfcarr@gmail.com with any allergies or food restrictions as soon as possible.)

This tour is open to all Milwaukeeans, but as an added bonus, Urban Milwaukee members will receive a discounted price — $10 off their ticket.

Full-priced tickets are $30 per person. Members pay $20. The tour is on Saturday, June 22nd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite and to learn more about the tour, check Newaukee’s website.

Existing members will be shown a discount code on our Members Giveaways and Deals page as well as via email, which you’ll be able to see when you sign up.

Not a Member, but Want to Come?

We’d love to have you join us. This tour is open to the pubic, but to receive $10 off tour tickets, simply sign-up to become a member for just $9 per month and you will find your discount code to purchase your tickets here. In addition, you will gain access to an ad-free website, improved photo browsing and an ever-growing number of free tickets to marquee events (Summerfest, Irish Fest and Bristol Renaissance Faire to name just a few).

So join us and purchase your $10-off tickets to this summer’s Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!). Space is limited, so act fast!