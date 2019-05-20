Vibrant Brewers Hill townhouse with three bedrooms plus third floor loft, three and a half bathrooms, and a two car attached garage! Lively and bright open concept living/dining area with marble fireplace and upgraded flooring. Kitchen has been remodeled with new countertops, cabinets, a cozy breakfast nook, and opened wall to living room. Second floor features newer carpet, extra-large Master Bedroom suite with fireplace and en-suite bath (shower stall and separate whirlpool tub), second bedroom and second full bath. Third floor has third bedroom guest suite and loft area (could be den/office/playroom/family room, etc.) and third full bath. Finished lower level with wet bar and powder room is perfect for entertaining! Walkable to Uncle Wolfie’s, View MKE, Fiserv Forum, Fresh Thyme Market, and much more! This condo is truly a must see!

Sponsored by Courtney Stefaniak – The Stefaniak Group

Courtney is a Marquette University graduate with a degree in Real Estate from the College of Business Administration. Courtney is a third generation Realtor, practicing since 2009. Courtney serves on the Professional Standards & Ethics Committee as well as the Board of Directors for the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.

The Breakdown

Address: 1745 N. Hubbard St., Milwaukee, WI 53212

Size: 2,750 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3.5

Total Rooms: 9

Year Built: 2000

Asking Price: $669,900

Condo Fees: $350/month

Taxes: $11,540

Property Type: Side by side townhome

Architectural Style:

Parking: Two car attached garage

Walk Score: 82

MLS#: 1637923

Photos

Contact Courtney Stefaniak

Learn more about this listing and others from Courtney Stefaniak.