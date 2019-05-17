Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The redevelopment of a Historic Third Ward warehouse into apartments is nearly complete.

This summer, the InterLace Boutique Apartments will open in the building at 203 N. Broadway that is best known for its longtime tenant Paintball Dave’s. Entrepreneur Margaret Martin is converting the former American Wholesale Grocery Co. warehouse, built in 1925, into seven apartments.

A fifth floor is being added to the 14,400-square-foot building. The first floor will be maintained as space for a commercial tenant. Large garage doors have been installed along E. Buffalo St., inviting a tenant that can take advantage of the neighborhood’s large sidewalks. The 2,130-square-foot space is currently listed for an annual rate of $30 per square foot (make sure to measure, the listing gives multiple estimates for the size of the space).

Work has progressed substantially since we last covered the project in December 2018 . Balconies have been installed on the building’s north and south facades. Windows have been inserted throughout. Signs now tout a building name, InterLace Boutique Apartments, and a website , though the website leads to a generic landing page.

Design work on the project is being led by Engberg Anderson Architects. Kelly Construction & Design is leading the general contracting.

Martin had originally secured approval of a plan to create seven apartments in the structure in 2016, after acquiring the building for $1.5 million. Because no work had taken place for over a year the proposal had to be reapproved by the Historic Third Ward Architectural Review Board in 2018. Michael Horne covered the seamless proceedings for Urban Milwaukee.

New residents will find themselves living next to another Martin project, the 2016 conversion of the Martin Building into apartments and two commercial stalls. Kelly and Engberg Anderson also worked with Martin on the project.

Photos

December 2018 Photos

Renderings

