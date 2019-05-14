Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new business slated for Walker’s Point would double as a restaurant and event space.

The business, dubbed Walker’s Lounge and Events, would occupy the space at 626 S. 5th St., according to a license application filed with the city. Walker’s is owned by Felipe Martinez, Jr., who has 14 years of experience in the service industry. The space has been home to a number of bars and clubs in the past, including Kana Mojito Club and Tropical Latino.

According to the application, Walker’s Lounge and Events will be a “restaurant serving small plates.” The application also states that Walker’s expects to host DJ’s and live music. In addition to being a full-service restaurant, Walker’s will also operate as a cocktail lounge and banquet hall. The establishment expects to make 50 percent of its sales from food, 30 percent from alcohol and 20 percent from entertainment. The restaurant is slated to open in July.

Martinez told BizTimes that Walker’s Lounge and Events will be “a spot that brings everyone together.” Not only does Martinez want to appeal to customers of his other business, Flip N’ Styles Barber (817 W. National Ave.), but he also plans to partner with current clients to bring entertainment to the lounge. Martinez was not reachable for comment by Urban Milwaukee.

Martinez has signed a three-year lease for the space, which is valid from March 2019 until March 2022. Martinez will be paying $3,500 per month for the space. The building is owned by Jose Zarate, who also owned and operated the former La Fuente Restaurant (615 S. 5th St.) until 2017.

Proposed hours are 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday to Wednesday, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday. Walker’s expects to see as many as 175 customers per night during the week and up to 300 customers on the weekend. The space has a capacity for 350 people.

626 S. 5th St.

