Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work at Disability Rights Wisconsin as an advocate for people on long-term care programs. I love getting to use my own personal experience to help other people with disabilities get and keep the services they need to be able to live in the community. Outside of my day job, I am the creator of the Mr. Milwaukee website and blog, where I showcase the places, people, and events that make Milwaukee a great place to live.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I moved to Milwaukee from Illinois 11 years ago to attend Marquette Law School. Upon graduating, I decided that I wanted to make my home here and haven’t looked back!

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

I love that Milwaukee is truly a city on the rise, with so many creators and innovators doing what they love and helping to make Milwaukee the city they want it to be. Milwaukeeans aren’t afraid to take the risks needed to turn their ideas into reality.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I live near Brady Street on the east side and I love the vibrant restaurant and bar scene with tons of great places within walking distance. Another great aspect of the neighborhood is the diversity in the community. The residents, some living here for decades and others brand new to town, infuse the neighborhood with an energy that really brings people together.