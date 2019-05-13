Join Us at Urban Milwaukee’s 11th Anniversary Party

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Join the Urban Milwaukee team in celebrating the publication’s 11th anniversary at the lush Villa Terrace Renaissance Garden on June 13th. We’ll raise a toast to over a decade of chronicling the city we love, and share a pint as we continue working toward our second decade championing urban Milwaukee in an urbane location.

The Villa Terrace Renaissance Garden reopened in 2002, just a few years before Urban Milwaukee’s beginning. The Villa Terrace is a Mediterranean country house dropped into an urban setting. The house and garden contrast dramatically with neighboring structures, providing a beautiful getaway in our very backyard. We believe this elegant backdrop couldn’t be a better spot for our 11th anniversary. The party will be primarily outdoors in the garden, weather permitting. The inside of the Villa will be open to us as well, rain or shine.

Admission to the party includes an open bar (rail drinks, domestic beers, and house wine). Specialty drinks will also be available.

Admission to the party is $25 and tickets are available now. But we’re offering a huge ticket discount for our members. Through Tuesday members can buy their tickets at just $10 a ticket.

There is no limit to the number of tickets you can buy, so help secure spots for your friends and family today (check your email for the discount code). Non-members pay $25.

Interested in the ticket discount and further supporting Urban Milwaukee? Fill out our simple sign-up form and become a monthly or annual member today. Learn more here.

You’ll get the chance to hear what we’ve been up to in the past year, including our rapidly-growing membership program, record growth, and learn about aggressive expansion plans for 2019.

You’ll also be able to meet other Urban Milwaukee readers and talk about the city you love with Urban Milwaukee writers and staff.

All proceeds will be used to help support the growth of the publication. It’s more important than ever to support independent journalism. Bring your friends, and let’s have a good time.

For more on the history of the Villa Terrace, visit its website.

The party is Thursday, June 13th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Buy your tickets today. Don’t forget — members receive $15 off each ticket through Tuesday! Half-off, advance-purchase tickets will be available to members after the discount expires.

Members: Check your email for the discount code to take advantage of the discount.