45 Counties Want to Ban Gerrymandering

On April 16, three more counties joined in the growing consensus to ban gerrymandering in Wisconsin.

The county boards of Buffalo County, Fond du Lac County, and Iowa County all passed resolutions asking for the State Legislature to institute nonpartisan legislative and congressional redistricting in Wisconsin.

That makes 45 of 72 counties in support of ending gerrymandering in Wisconsin — 33 of which were counties that went for Trump in 2016.

These 45 counties represent at least 74 percent of the state’s population.

A recent Marquette Law School poll also showed that the vast majority of Wisconsinites – whatever their political affiliations – want nonpartisan redistricting.

It found that 72 percent of Wisconsinites want to ban gerrymandering in Wisconsin. And that includes 63 percent of Republicans and 76 percent of Independents.

Gov. Tony Evers has put money in his budget to have the Legislative Reference Bureau draw the maps in a nonpartisan manner after the 2020 Census. And at several of the Joint Finance Committee public hearings around the state, citizens have shown their support for the Evers plan. The next JFC hearing is at UW Green Bay, 2420 Nicolet Dr., Green Bay, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.