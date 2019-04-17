Free Tickets to Muslim Film Festival

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Milwaukee is home to America’s leading international Muslim Film Festival, which returns for their fifth year next weekend. This film fest, which is hosted at the Oriental Theatre, is committed to discovering and sharing some of the most exciting and thought provoking films from around the world. They wish to use film as a means of presenting topics and issues that are timely, relevant and generate meaningful discussion about Muslims and the Muslim world. The Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival aims to pave the way for award-winning films to be discovered and for creative filmmakers to receive the attention they deserve.

Urban Milwaukee has a number of tickets to the opening night film, Same God, on April 25th at 7 p.m. This documentary follows the firestorm after Dr. Larycia Hawkins wore a hijab and explained that Christians and Muslims worship the same god in 2016. There will be a talk back by Dr. Hawkins and film director Linda Midgett directly following the film, as art and politics combine in a powerful way. Interested in attending? Great, because we would like to provide you and a guest with free tickets to this film, valued at $22.

Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival’s opening film, Same God, will be shown on Thursday, April 25th at 7 p.m. at the Oriental Theatre. The theatre is located at 2230 N. Farwell Ave. The festival runs from April 25th to the 28th. For more information on the Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival, including a movie trailer, visit their website.