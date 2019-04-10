Free Tickets to Music and Dance Shows

Become an Urban Milwaukee member and get free tickets worth up to $108!

Looking for plans to kick off the weekend? Or maybe something later in the month? We have two more performances we’d like to share with you. We have tickets to Early Music Now’s “Mystical Arts of Tibet,” and tickets to South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center’s “Unboxed” featuring the Davis Boys & Girls Club Dancers. And, if you’re an Urban Milwaukee member, you have the chance to attend these two great shows, for free.

Urban Milwaukee offers a unique membership program, unlike at any other publication in town, and we are offering a variety of tickets to new members. If you sign up to become a member we’ll give you two tickets to an upcoming event of your choice, while our supplies last.

Want to know a little more about the events?:

Early Music Now ’s “Mystical Arts of Tibet” brings sacred music and sacred dance to Milwaukee to promote world healing. The monks of Drepung Loseling Monastery have crossed the globe to offer authentic, sacred Tibetan arts to the world, and luckily, to our backyard. In a tradition that dates back 2,500 years, this exotic show is both inspiring and transforming and as relevant today as in past millennia. For about two hours with an intermission in between, the monks will provide you with a powerful musical experience. This event is this Friday, April 13th at 5 p.m. at the Tripoli Shrine Center. Click here to claim your tickets, valued at $58.

The South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center presents "Unboxed" featuring Davis Boys & Girls Club Dancers. This performance is an original media/dance stage play about the power of individuality written and directed by So You Think You Can Dance finalist, and Wisconsin native, Cedric Gardner. "Unboxed" looks at how individuality can be released, expressed and embraced by all children. This immersive, multi-media performance uses dance, music and narration to depict how different things might be "unboxed." The show is next week, on Friday, April 26th at 7:30 p.m. at SMPAC. Click here to claim your tickets, valued at $50.

By becoming a member, you will also support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism and help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

Now sure of what becoming a member includes? Here’s what you’ll get:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St.

Ability to comment on stories

All for just $9/month, or our annual membership fee of $99, and during this membership giveaway, you’ll receive two free tickets to the event(s) of your choice. Act fast and you could get tickets to both events, which is worth more than the cost of an annual Urban Milwaukee membership. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Once you’ve become a member, click here to select your free tickets, while supplies last. And if you’re already a member, you’re welcome to claim some tickets, while supplies last.

This exclusive deal is very limited, so act fast.

To learn more about Early Music Now’s Mystical Arts of Tibet,” visit their website. To learn more about SMPAC’s “Unboxed,” visit this website.