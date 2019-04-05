Free Bottomless Drinks at Bad + Boozy

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

What could be more fun than a Saturday morning filled with bottomless mimosas and bloody marys?

That’s what you’ll get at Bad + Boozy Bottomless Bevvies, a fun and funky event brought to you by Glass + Griddle and Venue Forty Two. This 21+ only entertainment event includes one and a half hours of boozy cheer all while dancing to your favorite hip hop and reggae tunes. Glass + Griddle’s brunch menu will be available to order from separately, so you can fill your belly while they fill your glass. A DJ will begin spinning their set at 11 a.m. and won’t stop until 3 p.m.

Urban Milwaukee has a handful of tickets to this fun brunch, and we want to provide you and a guest with free admission. This is a $50 value for a way crazy event. All you need to do is become an Urban Milwaukee member.

Urban Milwaukee offers a unique membership program, unlike at any other news site in town. Being a member is like being a Milwaukee insider; you’ll be the first to get deals on tickets and invitations to cool, members-only events. And if you sign-up today, you will receive two free tickets to Bad + Boozy Bottomless Bevvies on Saturday, April 20th, while supplies last. Once you become a member, you can follow this link to reserve your two tickets.

There’s a ton of other perks that come with becoming a member, including:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Ability to comment on stories

And for all of those perks, including these two tickets, the price of a membership is just $9/month, or $99 for an entire year. But during this exclusive deal, you’ll receive free admission for two to Bad + Boozy, valued at $50, while supplies last. That’s over half of the price of an annual membership! Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time.

So, join us today.

Once you become a member, you can follow this link to reserve your two tickets, while supplies last. But don’t wait. We only have a handful of tickets to this event.

Bad + Boozy Bottomless Bevvies will take place on Saturday, April 20th beginning at 10 a.m. at Venue Forty Two. From 10-11:30 a.m., mimosas and bloody marys will be all you can drink. Don’t come empty handed, though. A 21 percent gratuity charge will be applied to all bills at the event, as the servers deserve a reward for catering to your every bloody (or mimosa) need. Venue Forty Two is located at 1130 N. 9th St. For more information, including Glass + Griddle’s brunch menu, visit their website.