Free Bottomless Drinks at Bad + Boozy
New Urban Milwaukee members can claim two tickets worth $50 to fun April event.
What could be more fun than a Saturday morning filled with bottomless mimosas and bloody marys?
That’s what you’ll get at Bad + Boozy Bottomless Bevvies, a fun and funky event brought to you by Glass + Griddle and Venue Forty Two. This 21+ only entertainment event includes one and a half hours of boozy cheer all while dancing to your favorite hip hop and reggae tunes. Glass + Griddle’s brunch menu will be available to order from separately, so you can fill your belly while they fill your glass. A DJ will begin spinning their set at 11 a.m. and won’t stop until 3 p.m.
Urban Milwaukee has a handful of tickets to this fun brunch, and we want to provide you and a guest with free admission. This is a $50 value for a way crazy event. All you need to do is become an Urban Milwaukee member.
Urban Milwaukee offers a unique membership program, unlike at any other news site in town. Being a member is like being a Milwaukee insider; you’ll be the first to get deals on tickets and invitations to cool, members-only events. And if you sign-up today, you will receive two free tickets to Bad + Boozy Bottomless Bevvies on Saturday, April 20th, while supplies last. Once you become a member, you can follow this link to reserve your two tickets.
There’s a ton of other perks that come with becoming a member, including:
- Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners
- Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries
- A better, faster photo browser on the website
- Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails
- A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience
- A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait
- A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.
- Ability to comment on stories
And for all of those perks, including these two tickets, the price of a membership is just $9/month, or $99 for an entire year. But during this exclusive deal, you’ll receive free admission for two to Bad + Boozy, valued at $50, while supplies last. That’s over half of the price of an annual membership! Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time.
Bad + Boozy Bottomless Bevvies will take place on Saturday, April 20th beginning at 10 a.m. at Venue Forty Two. From 10-11:30 a.m., mimosas and bloody marys will be all you can drink. Don’t come empty handed, though. A 21 percent gratuity charge will be applied to all bills at the event, as the servers deserve a reward for catering to your every bloody (or mimosa) need. Venue Forty Two is located at 1130 N. 9th St. For more information, including Glass + Griddle’s brunch menu, visit their website.