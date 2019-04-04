The Return of Tour Guide Adam Carr

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

On this very special Milwaukee Tour for Milwaukeeans, its creator Newaukee envisioned a “City Within A City” tour, defined in two ways:

A place we can see different interpretations of “Milwaukee” A place that has its own unique, beautiful and/or quiet history

Join Milwaukee storyteller Adam Carr as he seeks to live up to those definitions, with a tour of both familiar and new favorite spots around Milwaukee. Put another way, this bus tour, on Saturday, April 27th, will include places, projects and people that demonstrate the extraordinary in the ordinary. Each stop was selected because it tells an expansive story that requires a little digging to unearth.

The tour consists of five stops, each including a tasty treat:

Start at United Community Center (1028 S. 9th St.)

Stop 1: “Mas de Mil-Walk-Aqui” at Latino Arts Inc.

Stop 2: United Community Center

Stop 3: The State Theater

Stop 4: Piggsville

Stop 5: Johnsons Park neighborhood

All stops subject to change.

So bring your walking shoes and be ready to get off the bus and explore. This tour is open to all Milwaukeeans, but as an added bonus, Urban Milwaukee members will receive a discounted price – $10 off their ticket. Yes, that’s for our members only.

Full-priced tickets are $30 per person. Members pay $20. The tour is on Saturday, April 27th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite here, and to learn more about the tour, check Newaukee’s website.

Existing members will be shown a discount code on our Members Giveaways and Deals page as well as via email, which you’ll be able to see when you sign up.

Don’t wait on this one, as spots have been going quickly on these tours.

Not a Member, but Want to Come?

We’d love to have you join us. This tour is open to the public, but to get $10 off tour tickets, simply sign up to become a member for just $9/month and you will find your discount code to purchase your tickets here. In addition, you will gain access to an ad-free website with improved photo browsing and a growing number of free tickets to marquee events (Summeriest, Milwaukee Film Festival and Florentine Opera to name a few).

So join us and purchase your $10 off tickets to the second Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!) of the year.