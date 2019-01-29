Evers Hires Private Lawyers In Lame Duck Case

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will use a private lawyer to represent him in a lawsuit that seeks to overturn all of the laws passed by Republicans in December’s lame-duck session.

Evers will be represented by the firm of Lester Pines, a Madison attorney who frequently works for Democrats in high-profile cases.

Evers’ office says the governor asked Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to represent him, but Kaul declined.

“The DOJ is unable to represent the governor in this case because it has a direct and substantial interest in the case that ethically prohibits it from defending the extraordinary session,” said Evers spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff. “Whenever the DOJ has a conflict of interest, the governor appoints outside counsel. The governor selected Pines Bach due to the law firm’s expertise with litigation involving state constitutional claims.”

Like Evers, Kaul spoke out extensively against December’s lame-duck session, which reduced the powers of both the governor and attorney general before they took office.

The groups contend that the entire lame-duck session was unlawful because the Legislature met in what’s known as an “extraordinary session,” which is not expressly permitted by the state constitution.

While Evers is officially a defendant in the case, it’s unclear what Pines’ firm will argue on the governor’s behalf given his opposition to the lame-duck laws.

While legislators were not named in the lawsuit, GOP leaders have already signaled they plan to intervene in the case, voting earlier this month to authorize their own private attorneys.

The lawsuit over the lame-duck laws has been assigned to Dane County Judge Stephen Ehlke. Because it involves the state constitution, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court would have the final say.

The lawsuit also names the six members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, in addition to Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe. As of Monday, they still did not have lawyers representing them.

A separate challenge is proceeding through federal court, where federal Judge James Peterson ruled this month that lawmakers violated his 2016 court order when they passed new restrictions on early voting.

Listen to the WPR report here.

Evers Hires Private Lawyers In Lame-Duck Case was originally published by Wisconin Public Radio.