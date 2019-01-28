WPR Staff

Polar Storm Pummels the State

Winter storm warning, 6 to 13 inches of snow, then arctic cold. Ugh.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Jan 28th, 2019 10:54 am
Wintry day in Milwaukee. Photo taken January 28th, 2019 by Dave Reid.

Much of Wisconsin woke up Monday up to another significant snowfall.

A winter storm pushing across the Upper Midwest was expected to dump more than a foot of snow in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin from Sunday night into Monday.

Accumulations are expected to range from 6 to 13 inches.

Timm Uhlmann, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Green Bay, said the heaviest snowfalls are expected in the Fox Valley and the Lake Michigan shore because of lake-enhanced snowfalls.

Gusty winds could cause blowing and drifting snow at times, especially Monday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in southern, central and into northeast Wisconsin through 6 p.m. Monday.

The winter storm warning means “severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible,” according to the weather service. The weather service advised people who must travel to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.

As the storm moves through the area, travel has become more difficult and conditions are affecting the Monday morning commute and and will also impact the evening commute as more snow is expected to fall through the day.

Most county-run offices are closed in Milwaukee, Dane, Rock, Waukesha, Columbia and Washington counties. More than three dozen flights were canceled early Monday at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee County.

Milwaukee, Madison and Janesville public schools were also closed Monday. Click here for a list of other school closures and delays.

Even the fabled “frozen tundra” of Lambeau Field wasn’t able to withstand the heavy snow and blustery winds that have closed hundreds of businesses, schools and government offices.

The Green Bay Packers said stadium tours, the Lambeau Field Atrium and all its businesses, including the Packers Hall of Fame and the team’s pro shop, is closed to visitors Monday.

Forecasters say arctic cold will follow the snow. Extremely cold air will build into the area starting Monday night. Wind chills are expected to be less than 35 degrees below 0 at times from Tuesday through Thursday night.

Snow Blankets Wisconsin; Winter Storm Warning Remains In Effect was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

