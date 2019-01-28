Court Watch

City’s Pot Cases Down 17% Last Year

Milwaukee Municipal Court sees decline in marijuana cases in 2018.

By , Wisconsin Justice Initiative - Jan 28th, 2019 11:11 am
Marijuana plant. Photo by Jennifer Martin (Own work) [CC BY-SA 4.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)], via Wikimedia Commons.

The number of possession of marijuana cases filed in Milwaukee Municipal Court fell 17 percent from 2017 to 2018, court records show.

There were a total of 994 adult and juvenile possession of marijuana charges opened in 2017 and 824 in 2018, according to the figures. That is a year-to-year decline of 170 cases.

The caseload reflects police activity, but is not a total count of arrests, as some cases may get dismissed before they get to court.

In November, 75 percent of City of Milwaukee voters supported legalization of recreational marijuana. Some 52 cases were filed that month. In December, however, 134 cases were filed, the most since November, 2017.

2018 Milwaukee Muni Court marijuana cases

Gretchen Schuldt writes a blog for Wisconsin Justice Initiative, whose mission is “To improve the quality of justice in Wisconsin by educating the public about legal issues and encouraging civic engagement in and debate about the judicial system and its operation.

Categories: Court Watch, Crime, Wisconsin Justice Initiative

