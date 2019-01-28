City’s Pot Cases Down 17% Last Year
Milwaukee Municipal Court sees decline in marijuana cases in 2018.
There were a total of 994 adult and juvenile possession of marijuana charges opened in 2017 and 824 in 2018, according to the figures. That is a year-to-year decline of 170 cases.
The caseload reflects police activity, but is not a total count of arrests, as some cases may get dismissed before they get to court.
In November, 75 percent of City of Milwaukee voters supported legalization of recreational marijuana. Some 52 cases were filed that month. In December, however, 134 cases were filed, the most since November, 2017.
Gretchen Schuldt writes a blog for Wisconsin Justice Initiative, whose mission is “To improve the quality of justice in Wisconsin by educating the public about legal issues and encouraging civic engagement in and debate about the judicial system and its operation.
