Episode 009 – Light the Hoan
Is it worth? Campaign members join the show to make their case.
With so many pressing priorities in Milwaukee, why should the philanthropic community focus on installing lights on the Hoan Bridge over Milwaukee’s harbor?
Light the Hoan campaign members Ian Abston, Lori Richards and Greg Marshall join Urban Milwaukee’s weekly podcast City Beat to make their case.
Host Jeramey Jannene learns more about what the vision is for the campaign and why all of Milwaukee should care.
Articles Referenced
- Op-Ed: Help Light the Hoan Bridge
- Hoan Bridge Test Lights Coming Thursday
- PR: Group Moves to Light the Hoan Bridge with Launch of Public Crowdsourcing Campaign
Music: Light Corporate by Masteck Media – https://soundcloud.com/masteck_media. Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported
