Is it worth? Campaign members join the show to make their case.

With so many pressing priorities in Milwaukee, why should the philanthropic community focus on installing lights on the Hoan Bridge over Milwaukee’s harbor?

Light the Hoan campaign members Ian Abston, Lori Richards and Greg Marshall join Urban Milwaukee’s weekly podcast City Beat to make their case.

Host Jeramey Jannene learns more about what the vision is for the campaign and why all of Milwaukee should care.

