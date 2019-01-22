Take a Tour of the Milwaukee Fortress

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

The Alexander Company has been working hard to redevelopment the historic F. Mayer Boot and Show Co. Building. The former factory is now a contemporary 132-unit apartment building known as Milwaukee Fortress. Urban Milwaukee members are invited to be one of the first to take a look at this unique transformation.

These apartment homes are imbued with historic character, including exposed brick walls, heavy-timber ceilings and expansive windows with stunning views of downtown Milwaukee and the skyline. There’s a ton to offer at Fortress, and the rooms are very versatile. From exposed brick walls, to visible heavy-timber ceilings, beams and columns, and more. No two apartment homes are the same.

Fortress also features a wide array of community amenities, including a two-story club room with multiple activity zones, state-of-the-art fitness center, studio space with virtual class instructors, a stunning roof deck, and much more.

This guided tour will be hosted on Saturday, February 2nd at 11 a.m. Our members will clearly see the restoration done inside and outside of the building. For approximately one hour, attendees will get an in-depth look inside a variety of apartments, the completed amenity spaces, and the one-of-a-kind tower penthouse apartment. Claim your tickets here.

Not a Member, but Still Want to Come?

We’d love to have you join us. Urban Milwaukee is home to the city’s only news site membership program, and it offers many perks like this one. For just $9/month, or $99/year, you’ll be eligible to claim your spot in this tour, as well as our many ticket giveaways, deals, and other members-only events like our periodic Beer Bashes, as well as gain an advertising free website, a faster photo browser, and much more. The full list can be found here.

Along with all of the perks, by becoming a member, you’ll help support Urban Milwaukee’s local journalism and help us grow the publication.

Once you become a member, you can claim your tickets here.

Space is limited, so act fast!

Milwaukee Fortress is located at 1726 N. 1st Street. A segment of the building is still an active construction site, and they ask for you to maintain awareness of surroundings. To learn more about their apartments, including the full history of the building and and floor plans, visit its website.

