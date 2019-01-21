"Since graduation I have fallen in love with the diverse history of the city..."

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work at Kohl’s Corporate in Menomonee Falls as a Digital Designer for the Social team. My role is awesome because I have the opportunity to see the constant flux of social media design, and I am allowed to have a creative opportunity on a daily basis. The team also involves me with photo shoots, and sometimes there are puppies involved!

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

2019 will be my fourth year in Milwaukee. I transferred to UW-Milwaukee as a second-year student, and I fell in love with the Design and Visual Communication program at the Peck School of the Arts.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

There are so many things I love about Milwaukee. Since graduation I have fallen in love with the diverse history of the city, the vegan food scene, and the many small businesses– two of my favorites being MOD GEN and BC Modern.

What is something that is missing from our community that you would love to see implemented?

I would love to see some sort of green initiative put into place. More availability for recycling and trash sorting, conservation, and truly green spaces that could help make Milwaukee an even more unique blend of a city.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Vibrant

Where do you see Milwaukee in five years?

I see Milwaukee holding onto its rich roots and rapidly sprouting new ones. There are always new buildings going up, the streetcar will be expanded, and I can only believe that it will become an even bigger hub for creativity, technology, and diversity.

If you could create one thing in Milwaukee, what would it be?

I would definitely create more learning spaces like libraries, schools, and colleges. Education can only help a city and everyone that lives in it, and I think there’s always room for improvement and diversity.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Celesta is definitely at the top of my list. I’m a huge fan of any new vegan restaurant that opens in Milwaukee, and Celesta’s food and drink menu does not let anyone down- even omnivores. They have brunch, too! A close second choice would be On The Bus in the Public Market; their sandwiches make for a great lunch!

What is your biggest hope for this city?

My biggest hope for Milwaukee is that even though the downtown seems to be expanding and new buildings are being built, I don’t want the Milwaukee to forget about the rest of the city that isn’t along the lakefront skyline. Especially in areas without tourism or events.

My favorite Milwaukee tradition is going to the Mitchell Park Domes. I’m a big houseplant enthusiast, and The Domes always take me to another place. It’s so wonderful that we have a desert and rainforest right in our city. It’s a great place to take friends and family, too.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

My ideal Milwaukee weekend would look something like this: Brunch with friends, plant shopping at MOD GEN, coffee from Kickapoo Coffee, relaxing by the lake and taking lots and lots of photos along the way.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I live Downtown, about two blocks from Lake Michigan. The quick walking distance to anywhere is the best thing about the location. Food, stores, bus lines, and now the streetcar are all in walking distance. My second favorite thing is the lake breeze; there’s nothing better than a windy summer day.

What’s your favorite hidden gem or secret fact about the city?

I don’t particularly have one! I really would love to learn more about the City’s history, though. We touched briefly on the history of Milwaukee in my design classes at UW-Milwaukee, but I never have done any in-depth reading or research.

What do you think is going to be a game changer for the city?

I think the new construction of skyscrapers downtown will breathe new life into the city, and with this new people will follow, and of course, new jobs will be created. I hope that the city grows in a respectful manner and that our core ideas are not lost along the way.