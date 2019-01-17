Are you brave enough to quit your job in search of building a better Milwaukee?

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

We welcome livable cities advocate Montavius Jones to the show to discuss why he’s quitting his job at the Department of City Development to travel the world.

Our host Jeramey Jannene asks Jones about his upcoming trip and what he’s most excited to learn about.

We’re also beset by our first batch of technical difficulties, which serves as a good reminder that the show is recorded as live radio.

For those looking to follow Jones’ trip, you can sign up for his newsletter at herethisiswhy.com.

The show is recorded live on Tuesday’s at Riverwest Radio. If you want to listen live, tune it to 104.1 FM or RiverwestRadio.com Tuesday’s at 3:30 p.m. Or subscribe to the podcast via iTunes or a number of other podcast platforms.

Download the Episode – Subscribe on iPhone/iTunes – Subscribe on Google Play – Subscribe on Spotify – Subscribe on Pocket Casts – Subscribe on Stitcher – RSS Feed

Articles Discussed