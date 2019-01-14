"Milwaukee is a hidden gem in the US..."

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work at Diversatek Healthcare as a Sales Operations Analyst. The company culture is amazing, and I look forward to coming to work every day to see my colleagues. With the company being smaller, I enjoy the ability to make positive changes.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I have lived in Milwaukee for nearly two years. Initially, a position at an international company brought me to the Milwaukee area. I decided I wanted to stay in the Milwaukee area due to its growing potential and then began working at Diversatek Healthcare.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

I love that Milwaukee keeps me on my toes! Just when I think I run out of new places to go to or new things to try, another small business pops up in the city.

What is something that is missing from our community that you would love to see implemented?

Milwaukee is the most segregated city in the nation. It would be very impactful to see Milwaukee implement programs or institutions to reduce physical and social segregation.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Young.

Where do you see Milwaukee in five years?

I see Milwaukee as the next Portland or Seattle. Milwaukee is a hidden gem in the US, and it has a lot of potential with its growing size. As a frequent traveler myself, I hope that Milwaukee will be a top choice for tourists in the next five years. I would adore having café terraces filled with locals and tourists, similar to that of NYC, the western US, Europe, Australia, etc.

If you could create one thing in Milwaukee, what would it be?

My own yoga studio with a café and small boutique.

That’s so difficult to choose! I’m a sucker for pizza, French, and Asian food. My top places would be Transfer Pizzeria in Walker’s Point, Tenuta’s in Bay View, North Shore Boulangerie in Shorewood, and Bamboo restaurant on National.

What is your biggest hope for this city?

I want to be a part of closing the racial-wealth gap. I hope to create opportunities for growth and development in lower income and impoverished areas of Milwaukee. There is so much opportunity to spread awareness of these local (and nationwide) challenges.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

I love Mitten Fest in February – just another excuse for a festival (in the winter). Also, the cheese curds are a Milwaukee must have!

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

It depends which season it is. Overall, my favorite weekends involve going to a local venue for a reasonably priced concert, checking out a local yoga studio, drinking and eating all the food at street festivals, going for a run along Lake Michigan, and biking with a few stops along the way at multiple beer gardens.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I live on the Lower East Side of Milwaukee. It is my ideal location, because I can walk to all of the surrounding neighborhoods and events.

What’s your favorite hidden gem or secret fact about the city?

To be honest, I sometimes forget that I live on Lake Michigan. I’ll crave an escape to nature from the buzz of the city and feel like I need to drive out of the city to go on a trip. Growing up in the Midwest, I’ve become so used to living next to one of the largest lakes in the US that I sometimes take it for granted. Lake Michigan is a gem for me.

What do you think is going to be a game changer for the city in the year of 2019?

Increased awareness of politics, human rights, and environmental concerns.