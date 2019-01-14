Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

We are out of tickets to “Josh Gates Live! From Archaeology to Legends, an Evening of Ghosts, Monsters, and Tales of Adventure.”

The Marcus Center is welcoming adventurer, television personality and author Josh Gates for a night of exciting journeys and travel narratives. “Josh Gates Live! From Archaeology to Legends, an Evening of Ghosts, Monsters, and Tales of Adventure” will take its audience around the world and off the map for thrilling investigations into history’s most iconic legends. Not only is Gates the host of the new Travel Channel series “Expedition Unknown,” but he has been featured on “Destination Truth,” “Ghost Hunters,” and much more. He will be performing at Uihlein Hall on Friday, January 25th at 8 p.m. and Urban Milwaukee is offering free tickets for the show worth $78 to members, while supplies last.

Urban Milwaukee is home to Milwaukee’s only news-site membership program, which offers many perks such as this one. If you sign up to become a member, you’ll receive two free tickets to Josh Gates Live!, valued at $78, while supplies last. That’s just the start of all the perks you’ll receive for becoming a member. You’ll help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism while becoming eligible for free tickets to many other Milwaukee events. For all adventure lovers, this is an unbeatable deal. Meanwhile, you’ll help us continue to grow our publication and its mission of a fiercely independent publication that champions Milwaukee.

So join us today.

What happens when you become a member? You’ll get:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

that explore new Milwaukee breweries A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Ability to comment on stories

The price of all that is just $99 for the entire year, but during this exclusive deal, you’ll receive two free tickets to the Marcus Center’s Josh Gates Live! valued at $78 — nearly equaling the cost of an annual membership. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today.

Once you’ve become a member or if you’re already a member, you can follow this link to claim your tickets.

Josh Gates Live! takes place on January 25th at 8 p.m. The event will be held in Uihlein Hall of the Marcus Center. To learn more information about the event, visit their website here.