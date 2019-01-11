Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom lower duplex just steps away from the lake and across the street from a park. Living room has natural fireplace and built in bookshelves and leads to the formal dining room with built in china cabinets. Original crown molding and refinished flooring throughout. Tons of closet/storage space. Many windows gives the home an abundance of natural light. Washer and dryer in basement. 1 driveway parking space. Owner is looking for a tenant who will take care of the home as if it was their own. Just minutes from the hospital, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Sponsored by Corley Real Estate

The Breakdown

Address: 2235 E. Woodstock Pl., Milwaukee

Size: 1,700 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 6

Year Built: 1936

Asking Price: $2,200/Month

Property Type: Duplex

Parking: 1 Driveway parking space

Walk Score: 90

MLS#: 1618530

Photos