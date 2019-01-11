Charming East Side Rental
Features a natural fireplace, built-ins, crown molding and refinished floors. Plus: it's steps from the lake and a park.
Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom lower duplex just steps away from the lake and across the street from a park. Living room has natural fireplace and built in bookshelves and leads to the formal dining room with built in china cabinets. Original crown molding and refinished flooring throughout. Tons of closet/storage space. Many windows gives the home an abundance of natural light. Washer and dryer in basement. 1 driveway parking space. Owner is looking for a tenant who will take care of the home as if it was their own. Just minutes from the hospital, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Sponsored by Corley Real Estate
From 2007 – 2012 Chris Corley served as the realtor and head of sales for Milwaukee’s luxurious BreakWater Condominiums, closing on the last of 101 condos in the spring of 2015, with a total of over $50,000,000 in sales. A Milwaukee transplant, Corley quickly learned that to be successful in sales he had to become an expert in Milwaukee downtown living. Along with serving as the main realtor for the BreakWater, Corley also handled a multitude of details and responsibilities including marketing, interiors consultations, counsel for prospective buyers, build outs, walkthroughs prior to closing and lender and appraiser relations. Managing all sides of real estate in such a high-end environment helped hone Corley’s skill as an adept real estate expert, offering his clients the ultimate in customer service, loyalty and confidentiality.
The Breakdown
- Address: 2235 E. Woodstock Pl., Milwaukee
- Size: 1,700 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Total Rooms: 6
- Year Built: 1936
- Asking Price: $2,200/Month
- Property Type: Duplex
- Parking: 1 Driveway parking space
- Walk Score: 90
- MLS#: 1618530