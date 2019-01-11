Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

In a little over a year, a long-vacant Walker’s Point lot went from afterthought to asset.

Linden Street Partners has transformed the site at 324 S. 2nd St. into a 70-unit apartment building known as The Quin. The building’s name is a Latin homage to its location in the former Fifth Ward (in the old Latin language the number five is “quinque”).

Apartments in the L-shaped building are a mix of studio, one and two bedroom units. Fifty-six parking spaces are included in the building. Tenants will find a variety of amenities including an outdoor deck, dog walk, indoor clubhouse and on-site gym.

A 1,088-square-foot commercial stall is available for lease on the building’s first floor. The space, located along both S. 2nd St. and W. Florida St., has been listed for lease through MLG.

The five-story building was designed by RINKA. Altius Building Company led the general contracting. Linden, RINKA and Altius are now all working together on the building’s sister project, The Yards, located kitty-corner from The Quin on W. Oregon St. Construction has just started on that project.

An open house was held for the project in November, but if you’re in the market for a new home, a leasing agent from Founders 3 would love to take you on a personal tour. The leasing site currently touts the first month of rent for free.

Want a quick, virtual tour? Take a look at our photos.

Photos

Renderings

