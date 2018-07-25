Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

One of Milwaukee’s hidden gems is located just outside of Downtown in Brewers Hill. The Sanger House Gardens, a painstakingly restored 1872 home and massive garden, is one of Milwaukee’s best-kept secrets.

Urban Milwaukee members are invited on a free tour of the house and gardens on August 2nd from 6:00 p.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m. An RSVP is required because space is limited. Members are allowed to bring a guest, but must request an additional ticket when claiming their tickets.

The gardens, located on a triple-wide lot, have been a labor of love for husband-and-wife team Angela Duckert and Stephen J. Bialk for 30 years.

In June, we reported that the couple was building a lath house in their backyard to better accommodate hosting weddings and other events. You’ll get to see the progress on that exciting addition up close, as well the Airbnb rental unit the couple rents out to visitors.

The house, named for its original owner Casper Sanger, is a large Italianate home built out of Cream City brick. The 4,105-square-foot, two-story home includes five fireplaces and a large mahogany staircase. Acquired by Bialk and Duckert in 1985, the couple has painstakingly restored the home and developed the gardens on the 26,629-square-foot lot.

The gardens are available for booking for special events with a capacity of up to 80 people. Renting the carriage house starts at $105/night.

