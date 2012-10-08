Best of Doors Open

Inside The Tripoli Shrine Center

Visual tour of Milwaukee’s Taj Mahal.

By - Oct 8th, 2012 09:30 am
Doors Open Milwaukee - Tripoli Shrine Center. Photo taken September 23rd, 2012 by Erik Ljung. All Rights Reserved.

The 2018 Doors Open Milwaukee takes place on September 22rd and 23th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here’s a look at one of our favorite destinations of the annual event in our Best of Doors Open series. 

Completed in 1928, the Tripoli Shrine Center was built as a replica of India’s Taj Mahal. A landmark building, located at 3000 W. Wisconsin Ave., the center is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is an excellent example of Moorish Revival architectural style. The facility is the Shriner headquarters for Wisconsin, and is available for events such as weddings, business meetings, and parties.

During Doors Open Milwaukee hundreds visited the center. Missed the tour? Take a quick sneak peak in our photo gallery.

Photo Gallery

