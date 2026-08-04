FBI Director Kash Patel Campaigns for Rep. Van Orden in Eau Claire

10th visit by top Trump adm. official to help Van Orden triggers feud with Gov. Evers over fighting 'fraud.'

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U.S Rep. Derrick Van Orden called on Wisconsin’s Democratic leaders to release lists of recipients of federal assistance to a Trump administration fraud-fighting task force.

Van Orden hosted an event Monday in Eau Claire with FBI Director Kash Patel, billed as a fireside chat with local law enforcement. Around 50 local police and sheriffs attended at Eau Claire’s performing arts center.

The two fielded questions about resources for law enforcement and how local agencies can partner with the federal government on issues including fraud prevention in federal assistance programs like Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

In Wisconsin, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has refused the Trump administration’s demands for information on recipients of aid. Under Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, Wisconsin joined a multi-state lawsuit seeking to block the federal government’s demand for that data.

When asked about the resistance from Evers and Kaul and what Trump, GOP members of Congress and even the FBI can do about it, Van Orden said he’d prefer the governor gives up the data so the Trump administration can audit it.“I would implore Gov. Evers to put aside his politics, because that’s all this is about, and turn over these rolls so that we can do the appropriate amount from the executive branch enforcement of this — because fraud is taking place in the state of Wisconsin. Governor Evers knows it,” said Van Orden. “That’s why he’s not releasing these lists.”

A spokesperson for Evers said that claim is false.

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“The Evers Administration has been working to combat fraud, waste and abuse longer than Congressman Van Orden has been embarrassing Wisconsin in Congress,” the spokesperson said in a statement to WPR.

In June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released figures showing Wisconsin’s error rate for federal food assistance payments was among the lowest in the nation. That meant a provision in Republicans’ 2025 One Big Beautiful Bill Act forcing states with high error rates to shoulder more of the cost of the federal program would not apply to Wisconsin. The requirements under the federal legislation spurred Republican and Democratic state lawmakers to hammer out a deal to send more money and staff to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which administers federal food assistance.

Patel is the 10th member of President Donald Trump’s administration to appear with Van Orden as the Prairie du Chien Republican seeks reelection in a race Democrats see as key to flipping Republicans’ slim U.S. House majority. Both men are Trump loyalists who have been criticized for their allegiance to the president. Van Orden attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021; Patel created an “enemies list” of those who opposed Trump.

On Monday, Patel called Van Orden “one of the best congressmen in the United States,” while Van Orden hailed Patel as the “finest director that the FBI has ever seen.”

Director visit put spotlight on nationally watched district

Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District race is considered one of just 18 tossups across the nation ahead of the midterm election, according to the Cook Political Report. In order to flip the House, Democrats need only win a net of three seats.

In 2024, Eau Claire Democrat Rebecca Cooke came within three percentage points of defeating him. Cooke is seeking her party’s nomination again; she will face Eau Claire City Council President Emily Berge in the Aug. 11 primary.

Cooke, however, has already gotten the blessing of House Democrats’ campaign arm, which endorsed her and has sent additional funding, training and staff to help her focus on Van Orden. In the last three campaign finance reports, Cooke has raised more money than Van Orden.

When asked about the importance of Van Orden winning his reelection campaign, Patel said he can’t “specifically comment on races, but what I can tell you is that Congressman Van Orden has been a relentless supporter of law enforcement.” Patel claimed that Trump’s administration has overseen “the largest criminal reduction in U.S. history” with Van Orden’s backing.

In June, it was reported that America’s murder rate in 2025 hit the lowest level since the FBI began tracking it. “So, if I could replicate him, I would,” Patel said. “That’s above my pay grade. But I hope to see him back in Washington for a long time to come.”

At event with FBI director Kash Patel, Van Orden calls for fighting fraud was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.