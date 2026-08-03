Dominique Paul Noth Gets Theatrical Sendoff

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The landmark 1882 Turner Hall Ballroom was a fitting setting for a memorial to Dominique Paul Noth, 1942-2026, who, for six decades, was a journalist and critic. For the past decade his theater reviews have appeared in Urban Milwaukee. In 60 years he never missed a show until late May, when he called his editor, Bruce Murphy, from a hospital bed where he was hooked up to an oxygen tank to say he wouldn’t be able to review the Milwaukee Rep’s production of And Then There Were None, a rather prescient title. Noth’s final curtain call came on June 26.

It was therefore right and just that his tribute on Sunday, Aug. 2, took place in a room with a stage where hundreds could assemble for a remarkable gathering as elegantly choreographed as any performance by Fred Astaire, whom Noth eulogized in 1987 as “the entertainer of the century.” Guests were given programs for the festivities, which began with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Meanwhile, an old Milwaukee Public Television interview with Noth filled a screen behind the screen.

Among the notables in attendance were former Mayor Tom Barrett, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel editor Greg Borowski and such alumni of the newspaper as former arts critic Tom Strini and reporter Ron Elving, who still does political commentary for NPR.

The “Dom-Inspired Menu” from Noble Catering & Events featured “Artisan Cheese & Charcuterie,” an “Artisan Bread Board,” a “Dom-Inspired Caesar, Artichoke & Vegetable Station” serving the most delicious grilled asparagus, “Mini Beef Tenderloin Sandwiches” and “Jumbo Tiger Shrimp,” the latter in quantities so vast the sea level likely dropped when they were harvested. The bartending staff of the Pabst Theater Group ran an open bar with drinks ranging from zero to 80 proof, and even some with THC. The staff-to-guest ratio was comparable to that of the finest five-star resort.

The ratio of family members to friends, neighbors and colleagues was also remarkably high. This is due, in part, to Noth having fathered nine children, who maintain a reproduction rate greater than 1-to-1. This would fit into the plot of the evening, as events were to transpire.

The Stage is Set

The tall south-facing windows of the Turnhalle look out upon the former Milwaukee Journal headquarters, where Noth assumed increasingly significant roles at the paper in the early child-bearing years of his career. It was his custom to arrange for a night at the theater with his selection from the rotating cast of available progeny. After the show, the child would have to endure the boredom of a deserted newspaper office while the father pecked away at the typewriter. It would appear the children grew to appreciate both the theater and the necessity of hard work.

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According to an announcement of the Dominique Paul Noth Memorial Fund, “Dominique believed that culture, politics and public life were interconnected and essential to a thriving city.” This closely mirrors the Turners’ focus on physical fitness (the ballroom also served as a gym), education and liberal politics. Through the fund, the family hopes to support causes that “foster creativity and education, and strengthen civic life.”

The Supporting Cast

It was rather easy to spot the Noth family members, as his descendants tend to be magnificently blond and poised. Son Vincent Noth is the executive director of the Kinship Community Food Center, which broke ground July 15 on a $21 million facility on E. Locust Street, shortly after his father’s death.

In December 2016, comedian Jim Gaffigan donated 100 percent of a performance at the Pabst Theater to benefit what was then the Riverwest Food Pantry, raising $70,000 by doing so. Gaffigan considers Milwaukee to be his “hometown-in-law,” as his wife, the former Jeannie Noth, was likewise a child of Dom. She, a mother of five, is a writer, director, actor and executive producer. Although that role was uncredited in the afternoon’s program notes, one might reasonably infer that Jeannie had a lot to do with the production.

Wisconsin’s inaugural cartoonist laureate was there. Paul Noth, a cartoonist for The New Yorker, was granted that honor this spring and is to serve a three-year term. He was given access to the Journal’s remaining archives and culled some of Dom’s classics to produce a mini Milwaukee Journal with the banner headline “Celebrating Dominique Paul Noth” that was given to the guests. This augmented the large display of Noth family photographs and scrapbooks. The old school yearbook photos show that the family’s ethereal blondness goes back some time. Paul will be back in Milwaukee on Oct. 22 to do a reading at Boswell Books. His latest book, “I Am Going to Eat You … and Other Awkward Truths: A Cartoonist’s Romp Through the Lunacy of Our Times,” features a foreword by Jim Gaffigan.

The Live Program

Once the audience had been fed and watered, a “Live Program” kicked off with an all-star ensemble cast. Not only do the siblings play well together, they perform magnificently as a troupe as well. The first act was entitled “Songs & Remarks.” It was kicked off by daughter Liz Noth who gave a crystal-clear rendition of “Long, Long Time.” Paul delivered remarks on Dom’s life, followed by Vincent’s remarks on Dom’s musicality. He was joined by Maria and Danielle for a rousing rendition of “Spirit Will Move You Along.” Jeannie and Felicia spoke about Dom’s career. They noted that his association with Urban Milwaukee meant a great deal to their father. Among the items on display in the ballroom were three Milwaukee Press Club awards for the critical reviews he published here.

An Homage to “Papadom”

A final group was summoned to the stage in a tribute to their grandfather. Joining their elders in more rousing music were Ozzie, Mason, Lily, Aiden, Asher, Isaiah, Patrick, Michael, Katie, Jack and Marie. Even the littlest one played his simple cadence on the upper keys of the piano in perfect time.

The only grandchild not on stage was Maxine Magnolea Noth, born to Patrick and Emilia Noth on July 4, 2026, eight days after her grandfather’s death.

From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. guests sampled “Dessert, Coffee & Conversation” with a chocolate grazing table, assorted mini tarts, Dom’s favorite coffee ice cream and coconut macaroons, prepared by Pabst Theater Group pastry chef Julie Thorsen.

Photographs of a tuxedoed Dom Noth were distributed. A quotation on the reverse, quite aptly from a motion picture, read: Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he? —— It’s a Wonderful Life.

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