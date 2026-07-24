Former Cowboys Quarterback Tony Romo Arrested in Milwaukee County For Drunk Driving

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Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of operating while under the influence, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

Romo, 46, grew up in Burlington. Romo was in the state to golf in the annual Wisconsin Amateur Championship.

According to the sheriff’s office, Romo was pulled over around 8 p.m. driving southbound in Interstate 43 and performed poorly on the field sobriety test.

He was taken into custody, booked and released.

Wisconsin is the only state where a first-offense OWI is not a criminal charge. The citation typically carries a $150 to $300 fine.

Romo graduated from Burlington High School. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL in 2003 and played 13 seasons with the Cowboys.

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Former Cowboys Quarterback Tony Romo arrested in Milwaukee County for OWI was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.